11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock moved upwards by 49.8% to $8.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $374.9 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock rose 25.8% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.6 million.
- Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI) stock increased by 20.51% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.1 million.
- Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) shares increased by 18.21% to $23.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock moved upwards by 14.98% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $828.6 million.
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) shares increased by 13.12% to $6.38. The company's market cap stands at $730.0 million.
Losers
- Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) shares declined by 11.3% to $50.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares decreased by 10.61% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares declined by 8.6% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares declined by 4.42% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock fell 4.38% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $412.3 million.
