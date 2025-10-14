12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares moved upwards by 6.1% to $3.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Fatpipe (NASDAQ:FATN) shares moved upwards by 4.28% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) stock increased by 3.54% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $281.1 million.
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock rose 3.24% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares increased by 3.23% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $139.0 million.
Losers
- Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) shares declined by 24.1% to $2.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $109.8 million.
- TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock fell 6.9% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $182.0 million.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock declined by 5.07% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares fell 4.82% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.3 million.
- SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares declined by 4.26% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) shares declined by 4.2% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
