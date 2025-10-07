12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:APVO) shares rose 29.43% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) stock rose 28.9% to $8.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.3 million.

Losers

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) stock fell 34.6% to $1.75 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BMEA) stock fell 34.6% to $1.75 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.8 million. Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) stock fell 33.48% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.9 million.

(NASDAQ:HUMA) stock fell 33.48% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.9 million. SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) shares declined by 23.28% to $31.32. The company's market cap stands at $349.7 million.

(NASDAQ:SNWV) shares declined by 23.28% to $31.32. The company's market cap stands at $349.7 million. Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares declined by 19.89% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ:DRMA) shares declined by 19.89% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock declined by 18.16% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CLRB) stock declined by 18.16% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million. Evaxion (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock decreased by 17.2% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.