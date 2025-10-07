12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) stock rose 577.3% to $25.13 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) stock increased by 84.76% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock rose 54.8% to $201.86. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock increased by 37.41% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares rose 29.43% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) stock rose 28.9% to $8.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.3 million.
Losers
- Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) stock fell 34.6% to $1.75 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.8 million.
- Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) stock fell 33.48% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.9 million.
- SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) shares declined by 23.28% to $31.32. The company's market cap stands at $349.7 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares declined by 19.89% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock declined by 18.16% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Evaxion (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock decreased by 17.2% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
