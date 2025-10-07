12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares increased by 631.5% to $27.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

Losers

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) shares fell 17.6% to $2.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.8 million.

(NASDAQ:FEMY) stock decreased by 12.49% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) stock declined by 9.32% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

