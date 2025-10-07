October 7, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares increased by 631.5% to $27.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) stock increased by 144.17% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares rose 58.11% to $206.18. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
  • Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock rose 49.13% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) shares rose 32.19% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $349.3 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock rose 24.11% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

Losers

  • Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) shares fell 17.6% to $2.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.8 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock declined by 17.48% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) shares decreased by 16.1% to $34.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.7 million.
  • OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares decreased by 13.29% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million.
  • Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock decreased by 12.49% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) stock declined by 9.32% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

