12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock moved upwards by 42.5% to $31.5 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock increased by 20.19% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock increased by 13.74% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $186.3 million.
- CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) shares moved upwards by 12.89% to $138.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 billion.
- BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) shares rose 11.82% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $866.3 million.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares increased by 11.22% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.
Losers
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares fell 38.7% to $0.85 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out today.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares fell 14.19% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 million.
- Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) stock declined by 11.16% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock decreased by 10.17% to $73.79. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 billion.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares decreased by 10.15% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares declined by 10.15% to $467.12. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 billion.
