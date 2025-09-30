12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock moved upwards by 42.5% to $31.5 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

Losers

Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares fell 38.7% to $0.85 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:MAXN) shares decreased by 10.15% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares declined by 10.15% to $467.12. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 billion.

