September 23, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Galecto GLTO stock rose 102.0% to $6.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares increased by 87.64% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock rose 20.45% to $46.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock increased by 19.22% to $19.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Cassava Sciences SAVA shares moved upwards by 16.81% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL stock increased by 16.23% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.

Losers

  • Psyence Biomedical PBM stock declined by 18.5% to $3.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares fell 16.64% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Scholar Rock Holding SRRK stock fell 14.03% to $28.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals EPRX shares fell 9.78% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $239.1 million.
  • Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB shares decreased by 7.77% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Mobile-health Network MNDR shares decreased by 7.54% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGIO Logo
AGIOAgios Pharmaceuticals Inc
$38.400.55%
Overview
EPRX Logo
EPRXEupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc
$6.00-9.77%
GLTO Logo
GLTOGalecto Inc
$6.09103.0%
HOWL Logo
HOWLWerewolf Therapeutics Inc
$2.1516.9%
HSDT Logo
HSDTHelius Medical Technologies Inc
$18.4615.2%
MNDR Logo
MNDRMobile-health Network Solutions
$0.78973.87%
MTNB Logo
MTNBMatinas BioPharma Holdings Inc
$1.90-7.77%
PBM Logo
PBMPsyence Biomedical Ltd
$3.75-17.4%
QLGN Logo
QLGNQualigen Therapeutics Inc
$4.51-18.4%
SAVA Logo
SAVACassava Sciences Inc
$2.8121.1%
SRRK Logo
SRRKScholar Rock Holding Corp
$28.20-13.4%
SSKN Logo
SSKNStrata Skin Sciences Inc
$3.2390.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved