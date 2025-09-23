12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Galecto GLTO stock rose 102.0% to $6.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares increased by 87.64% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock rose 20.45% to $46.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock increased by 19.22% to $19.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- Cassava Sciences SAVA shares moved upwards by 16.81% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million.
- Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL stock increased by 16.23% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.
Losers
- Psyence Biomedical PBM stock declined by 18.5% to $3.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares fell 16.64% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Scholar Rock Holding SRRK stock fell 14.03% to $28.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals EPRX shares fell 9.78% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $239.1 million.
- Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB shares decreased by 7.77% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Mobile-health Network MNDR shares decreased by 7.54% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
