12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Galecto GLTO stock rose 102.0% to $6.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares increased by 87.64% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock rose 20.45% to $46.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock increased by 19.22% to $19.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

Cassava Sciences SAVA shares moved upwards by 16.81% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million.

Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL stock increased by 16.23% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.

Losers

Psyence Biomedical PBM stock declined by 18.5% to $3.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares fell 16.64% to $4.61. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Scholar Rock Holding SRRK stock fell 14.03% to $28.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals EPRX shares fell 9.78% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $239.1 million.

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB shares decreased by 7.77% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Mobile-health Network MNDR shares decreased by 7.54% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

