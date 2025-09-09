12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Nebius Group NBIS stock increased by 49.4% to $95.72 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 billion.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock increased by 38.61% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.4 million.
- Veritone VERI stock increased by 36.31% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $145.3 million.
- Saiheat SAIH stock increased by 24.88% to $7.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Abits Group ABTS stock rose 22.56% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares rose 18.56% to $11.56. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.
Losers
- Taitron Components TAIT shares declined by 23.9% to $2.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- Universal Safety Products UUU shares decreased by 19.41% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- Peraso PRSO shares fell 17.06% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Movano MOVE shares decreased by 13.34% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS stock fell 12.71% to $5.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- AstroNova ALOT stock fell 12.57% to $10.05. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
