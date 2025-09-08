12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 23.94% to $7.92. The company's market cap stands at $237.9 million. Energous WATT shares moved upwards by 22.57% to $8.32. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

Losers

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares declined by 15.66% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million. Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock declined by 14.84% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.