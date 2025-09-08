12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock rose 256.9% to $7.21 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock increased by 66.53% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- Rain Enhancement RAIN stock increased by 36.7% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- Planet Labs PL shares increased by 34.69% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Falcons Beyond Global FBYD shares moved upwards by 23.94% to $7.92. The company's market cap stands at $237.9 million.
- Energous WATT shares moved upwards by 22.57% to $8.32. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
Losers
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares fell 32.5% to $4.34 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock fell 29.24% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- Solidion Technology STI stock fell 18.25% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- JFB Construction JFB stock decreased by 16.51% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $63.4 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares declined by 15.66% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock declined by 14.84% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
FBYDFalcons Beyond Global Inc
$7.9624.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
10.88
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
0.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$4.33-32.7%
JFBJFB Construction Holdings
$6.56-1.80%
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.298533.9%
PFAIPinnacle Food Group Ltd
$1.90-26.9%
PLPlanet Labs PBC
$8.8835.9%
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$5.9234.7%
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$0.0384-13.7%
SNTGSentage Holdings Inc
$6.53223.3%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$4.81-18.7%
WATTEnergous Corp
$8.1920.6%
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.8942-15.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.