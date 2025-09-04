12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock rose 18.0% to $0.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.
- Braze BRZE shares increased by 15.61% to $31.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Guidewire Software GWRE shares moved upwards by 14.15% to $247.7. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 billion.
- BILL Holdings BILL stock increased by 10.28% to $51.49. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- ServiceTitan TTAN stock moved upwards by 8.88% to $109.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Samsara IOT stock increased by 8.25% to $38.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Ambiq Micro AMBQ shares decreased by 8.8% to $37.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $700.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock decreased by 6.87% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Universal Safety Products UUU shares decreased by 6.59% to $6.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
- SmartKem SMTK stock decreased by 6.46% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- 3 E Network MASK stock decreased by 5.89% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Rail Vision RVSN shares declined by 5.14% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
