12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Movano MOVE shares increased by 58.1% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Next Technology Holding NXTT stock rose 57.75% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.5 million.

Nukkleus NUKK stock increased by 39.02% to $5.13. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.

IREN IREN stock increased by 18.19% to $27.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Ambarella AMBA shares moved upwards by 18.09% to $83.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Zepp Health ZEPP stock moved upwards by 14.33% to $43.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Losers

Marvell Tech MRVL shares decreased by 17.3% to $63.91 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Pixelworks PXLW stock fell 12.53% to $8.73. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock fell 11.77% to $1.5.

Mobilicom MOB stock decreased by 11.43% to $5.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.

Aeva Technologies AEVA shares fell 11.28% to $14.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $936.7 million.

Optical Cable OCC stock fell 10.72% to $6.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.

