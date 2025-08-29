12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Movano MOVE shares increased by 58.1% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock rose 57.75% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.5 million.
- Nukkleus NUKK stock increased by 39.02% to $5.13. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.
- IREN IREN stock increased by 18.19% to $27.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ambarella AMBA shares moved upwards by 18.09% to $83.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Zepp Health ZEPP stock moved upwards by 14.33% to $43.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Marvell Tech MRVL shares decreased by 17.3% to $63.91 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pixelworks PXLW stock fell 12.53% to $8.73. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock fell 11.77% to $1.5.
- Mobilicom MOB stock decreased by 11.43% to $5.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA shares fell 11.28% to $14.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $936.7 million.
- Optical Cable OCC stock fell 10.72% to $6.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AEVAAeva Technologies Inc
$14.88-10.5%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.11
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
7.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AMBAAmbarella Inc
$83.6118.4%
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$1.50-11.8%
IRENIREN Ltd
$27.1717.9%
MOBMobilicom Ltd
$5.66-11.6%
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.968456.8%
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$64.36-16.7%
NUKKNukkleus Inc
$4.9534.1%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$0.465360.5%
OCCOptical Cable Corp
$6.28-9.64%
PXLWPixelworks Inc
$8.73-12.5%
ZEPPZepp Health Corp
$43.0513.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.