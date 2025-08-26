12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Aehr Test System AEHR shares increased by 8.9% to $26.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $735.6 million.
- Senstar Technologies SNT shares increased by 7.32% to $4.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Domo DOMO stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $14.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.8 million.
- Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares increased by 6.59% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.
- Gilat Satellite Networks GILT shares rose 5.27% to $9.78. The company's market cap stands at $531.4 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX stock moved upwards by 5.27% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
Losers
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares fell 10.2% to $1.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- Daqo New Energy DQ shares decreased by 10.05% to $21.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- HubSpot HUBS stock decreased by 8.54% to $428.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 billion.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares declined by 6.01% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- BitFuFu FUFU shares declined by 5.23% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $627.9 million.
- SemiLEDs LEDS stock decreased by 4.9% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
