12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- OSR Holdings OSRH shares increased by 83.9% to $0.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS shares rose 51.05% to $11.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- HCW Biologics HCWB shares moved upwards by 37.06% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD shares increased by 19.94% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
- scPharmaceuticals SCPH stock moved upwards by 12.78% to $5.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.4 million.
- Coya Therapeutics COYA stock rose 12.53% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.7 million.
Losers
- ESSA Pharma EPIX stock fell 56.4% to $0.84 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.
- ModivCare MODV stock declined by 44.72% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Valneva VALN stock fell 21.91% to $9.09. The company's market cap stands at $989.7 million.
- Nexalin Technology NXL stock decreased by 15.9% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Axogen AXGN stock declined by 15.13% to $13.8. The company's market cap stands at $748.1 million.
- Portage Biotech PRTG shares declined by 14.28% to $7.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AXGNAxogen Inc
$13.93-14.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
58.52
Growth
42.94
Quality
N/A
Value
15.80
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
COYACoya Therapeutics Inc
$7.032.48%
EPIXESSA Pharma Inc
$0.8131-57.9%
HCWBHCW Biologics Inc
$3.30-4.38%
MODVModivCare Inc
$0.5600-47.7%
NXLNexalin Technology Inc
$0.8362-18.0%
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$0.78030.01%
OSRHOSR Holdings Inc
$0.927380.1%
PRTGPortage Biotech Inc
$7.84-13.9%
SCPHscPharmaceuticals Inc
$4.85-%
STSSSharps Technology Inc
$11.0950.8%
VALNValneva SE
$9.23-20.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.