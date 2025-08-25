August 25, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • OSR Holdings OSRH shares increased by 83.9% to $0.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Sharps Technology STSS shares rose 51.05% to $11.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • HCW Biologics HCWB shares moved upwards by 37.06% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • OneMedNet ONMD shares increased by 19.94% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
  • scPharmaceuticals SCPH stock moved upwards by 12.78% to $5.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.4 million.
  • Coya Therapeutics COYA stock rose 12.53% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.7 million.

Losers

  • ESSA Pharma EPIX stock fell 56.4% to $0.84 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.
  • ModivCare MODV stock declined by 44.72% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Valneva VALN stock fell 21.91% to $9.09. The company's market cap stands at $989.7 million.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL stock decreased by 15.9% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
  • Axogen AXGN stock declined by 15.13% to $13.8. The company's market cap stands at $748.1 million.
  • Portage Biotech PRTG shares declined by 14.28% to $7.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

