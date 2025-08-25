12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Capstone Holding CAPS shares rose 65.5% to $1.82 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

FGI Industries FGI shares moved upwards by 18.75% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares moved upwards by 10.87% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock moved upwards by 10.58% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

Energy Focus EFOI stock moved upwards by 8.49% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

CPI Aerostructures CVU stock increased by 8.08% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Spirit Aviation Holdings FLYY shares decreased by 10.4% to $1.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.

Cycurion CYCU stock decreased by 9.31% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

Energys Group ENGS stock declined by 8.0% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million.

Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares decreased by 7.35% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell 6.86% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Broadwind BWEN stock declined by 6.79% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.