August 25, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Capstone Holding CAPS shares rose 65.5% to $1.82 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI shares moved upwards by 18.75% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares moved upwards by 10.87% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock moved upwards by 10.58% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock moved upwards by 8.49% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • CPI Aerostructures CVU stock increased by 8.08% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Spirit Aviation Holdings FLYY shares decreased by 10.4% to $1.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.
  • Cycurion CYCU stock decreased by 9.31% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Energys Group ENGS stock declined by 8.0% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares decreased by 7.35% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell 6.86% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Broadwind BWEN stock declined by 6.79% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

