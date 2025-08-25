12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Capstone Holding CAPS shares rose 65.5% to $1.82 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- FGI Industries FGI shares moved upwards by 18.75% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares moved upwards by 10.87% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock moved upwards by 10.58% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Energy Focus EFOI stock moved upwards by 8.49% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- CPI Aerostructures CVU stock increased by 8.08% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Spirit Aviation Holdings FLYY shares decreased by 10.4% to $1.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.
- Cycurion CYCU stock decreased by 9.31% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Energys Group ENGS stock declined by 8.0% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares decreased by 7.35% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell 6.86% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- Broadwind BWEN stock declined by 6.79% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BWENBroadwind Inc
$2.20-0.45%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
71.71
Growth
25.81
Quality
N/A
Value
59.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$2.0384.5%
CVUCPI Aerostructures Inc
$2.788.09%
CYCUCycurion Inc
$0.2898-8.87%
EFOIEnergy Focus Inc
$2.7510.9%
ENGSEnergys Group Ltd
$3.61-9.75%
FGIFGI Industries Ltd
$3.56-11.0%
FLYYSpirit Aviation Holdings Inc
$1.47-10.4%
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
Not Available-%
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.48151.50%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.19538.38%
SKBLSkyline Builders Group Holding Ltd
$0.47006.09%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.