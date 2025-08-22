12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock moved upwards by 108.2% to $1.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 108.2% to $1.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday. Educational Development EDUC stock rose 19.04% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

stock rose 19.04% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. REE Automotive REE shares rose 13.48% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

shares rose 13.48% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock increased by 11.24% to $128.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

stock increased by 11.24% to $128.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. MINISO Group Holding MNSO shares increased by 8.66% to $24.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares increased by 8.66% to $24.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. QuantaSing Group QSG stock increased by 7.0% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $408.3 million.

Losers

Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock declined by 11.0% to $2.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.

stock declined by 11.0% to $2.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million. Fitell FTEL stock decreased by 10.43% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

stock decreased by 10.43% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. Emerson Radio MSN shares decreased by 9.53% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

shares decreased by 9.53% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock decreased by 7.15% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million.

stock decreased by 7.15% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million. Chijet Motor Co CJET stock decreased by 6.84% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.

stock decreased by 6.84% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million. Fly-E Group FLYE shares declined by 4.9% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.