12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $0.72 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Focus Universal FCUV stock moved upwards by 4.81% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Zoom Communications ZM shares moved upwards by 4.71% to $76.62. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- VerifyMe VRME stock moved upwards by 4.38% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- Universal Safety Products UUU stock rose 3.66% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock moved upwards by 3.37% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
Losers
- Intuit INTU shares decreased by 6.1% to $655.06 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Workday WDAY shares decreased by 5.14% to $215.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares fell 4.8% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock declined by 4.46% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.1 million.
- Lantronix LTRX shares declined by 3.78% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $125.6 million.
- Digi Power X DGXX stock fell 3.77% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $105.5 million.
