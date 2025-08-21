12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cambium Networks CMBM stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $0.72 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Losers

Intuit INTU shares decreased by 6.1% to $655.06 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Digi Power X DGXX stock fell 3.77% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $105.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.