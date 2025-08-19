12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Propanc Biopharma PPCB shares increased by 15.8% to $4.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.
- enVVeno Medical NVNO stock rose 14.04% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.
- Adicet Bio ACET stock moved upwards by 9.77% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares rose 9.67% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Longevity Health Holdings XAGE stock rose 9.63% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- BioLine Rx BLRX stock moved upwards by 6.68% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Celldex Therapeutics CLDX shares decreased by 12.2% to $21.1 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- BiomX PHGE shares declined by 9.68% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Talphera TLPH shares decreased by 8.74% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Insight Molecular IMDX stock fell 7.7% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 million.
- Alcon ALC stock declined by 6.8% to $84.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- SILO Pharma SILO stock decreased by 5.29% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
