August 19, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX stock increased by 17.7% to $35.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock moved upwards by 14.0% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $904.6 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares moved upwards by 11.14% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech PMCB stock rose 8.91% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Senti Biosciences SNTI stock increased by 8.74% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
  • Bone Biologics BBLG shares increased by 8.17% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Viking Therapeutics VKTX stock declined by 29.5% to $29.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • iBio IBIO shares declined by 17.83% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock fell 17.51% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
  • Propanc Biopharma PPCB stock fell 15.73% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.
  • Soligenix SNGX stock decreased by 15.33% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • ModivCare MODV stock declined by 13.59% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALXO Logo
ALXOALX Oncology Holdings Inc
$0.8055-17.0%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BBLG Logo
BBLGBone Biologics Corp
$2.142.88%
CRNX Logo
CRNXCrinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc
$30.673.13%
IBIO Logo
IBIOiBio Inc
$0.6700-9.80%
IOVA Logo
IOVAIovance Biotherapeutics Inc
$2.8012.0%
MODV Logo
MODVModivCare Inc
$2.659.05%
NRXP Logo
NRXPNRX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.863.62%
PMCB Logo
PMCBPharmaCyte Biotech Inc
$1.053.96%
PPCB Logo
PPCBPropanc Biopharma Inc
$4.85-17.1%
SNGX Logo
SNGXSoligenix Inc
$4.12-16.9%
SNTI Logo
SNTISenti Biosciences Inc
$1.642.50%
VKTX Logo
VKTXViking Therapeutics Inc
$26.29-37.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved