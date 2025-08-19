12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX stock increased by 17.7% to $35.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

stock increased by 17.7% to $35.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock moved upwards by 14.0% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $904.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 14.0% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $904.6 million. NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares moved upwards by 11.14% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 11.14% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. PharmaCyte Biotech PMCB stock rose 8.91% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

stock rose 8.91% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. Senti Biosciences SNTI stock increased by 8.74% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

stock increased by 8.74% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million. Bone Biologics BBLG shares increased by 8.17% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Viking Therapeutics VKTX stock declined by 29.5% to $29.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

stock declined by 29.5% to $29.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. iBio IBIO shares declined by 17.83% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

shares declined by 17.83% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million. ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock fell 17.51% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.

stock fell 17.51% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million. Propanc Biopharma PPCB stock fell 15.73% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.

stock fell 15.73% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million. Soligenix SNGX stock decreased by 15.33% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

stock decreased by 15.33% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago. ModivCare MODV stock declined by 13.59% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.