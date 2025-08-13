12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Generation Bio GBIO stock increased by 52.5% to $6.17 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock increased by 52.46% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Editas Medicine EDIT shares increased by 34.98% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $191.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ovid Therapeutics OVID shares moved upwards by 34.05% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock rose 30.41% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT shares moved upwards by 27.6% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA stock fell 22.6% to $9.1 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $643.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Beyond Air XAIR stock decreased by 21.68% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock decreased by 17.94% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- TuHURA Biosciences HURA stock decreased by 16.62% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $151.2 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares fell 15.25% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.
- Journey Medical DERM shares declined by 15.22% to $7.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
ARCTArcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$18.9827.5%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.00
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
70.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DERMJourney Medical Corp
$7.26-15.0%
EDITEditas Medicine Inc
$3.1035.1%
GBIOGeneration Bio Co
$6.1050.7%
HURATuHURA Biosciences Inc
$2.70-16.9%
LIXTLixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
$3.94-18.8%
OVIDOvid Therapeutics Inc
$0.711530.1%
PSTVPlus Therapeutics Inc
$0.6182-15.4%
RSLSReshape Lifesciences Inc
$3.2057.6%
SONNSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc
$3.8227.8%
XAIRBeyond Air Inc
$2.47-21.8%
ZVRAZevra Therapeutics Inc
$9.07-22.8%
