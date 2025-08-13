12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Generation Bio GBIO stock increased by 52.5% to $6.17 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock increased by 52.46% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Editas Medicine EDIT shares increased by 34.98% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $191.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Ovid Therapeutics OVID shares moved upwards by 34.05% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock rose 30.41% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT shares moved upwards by 27.6% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA stock fell 22.6% to $9.1 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $643.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Beyond Air XAIR stock decreased by 21.68% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock decreased by 17.94% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

TuHURA Biosciences HURA stock decreased by 16.62% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $151.2 million.

Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares fell 15.25% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.

Journey Medical DERM shares declined by 15.22% to $7.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

