August 8, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • SoundHound AI SOUN stock increased by 23.8% to $13.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • nLight LASR stock moved upwards by 23.1% to $25.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Viavi Solutions VIAV shares rose 23.03% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ouster OUST shares moved upwards by 22.9% to $28.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock moved upwards by 17.45% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.4 million.
  • Arlo Technologies ARLO stock moved upwards by 16.85% to $19.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Vtex VTEX shares fell 15.6% to $5.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Twilio TWLO stock declined by 14.34% to $104.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Inuvo INUV stock declined by 11.75% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO stock decreased by 11.31% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX shares declined by 10.32% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
  Optical Cable OCC shares declined by 9.09% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARLO Logo
ARLOArlo Technologies Inc
$19.3918.0%

BLBX Logo
BLBXBlackboxstocks Inc
$7.004.63%
FOXO Logo
FOXOFOXO Technologies Inc
$0.1036-10.6%
INUV Logo
INUVInuvo Inc
$4.70-13.8%
LASR Logo
LASRnLight Inc
$25.0522.4%
OCC Logo
OCCOptical Cable Corp
$5.75-3.20%
OUST Logo
OUSTOuster Inc
$28.0021.2%
SOUN Logo
SOUNSoundHound AI Inc
$13.2423.5%
TDTH Logo
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$1.4117.5%
TWLO Logo
TWLOTwilio Inc
$105.38-13.9%
VIAV Logo
VIAVViavi Solutions Inc
$12.3421.5%
VTEX Logo
VTEXVtex
$4.57-22.8%
