12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SoundHound AI SOUN stock increased by 23.8% to $13.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

nLight LASR stock moved upwards by 23.1% to $25.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Viavi Solutions VIAV shares rose 23.03% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Ouster OUST shares moved upwards by 22.9% to $28.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock moved upwards by 17.45% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.4 million.

Arlo Technologies ARLO stock moved upwards by 16.85% to $19.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Vtex VTEX shares fell 15.6% to $5.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Twilio TWLO stock declined by 14.34% to $104.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Inuvo INUV stock declined by 11.75% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

FOXO Technologies FOXO stock decreased by 11.31% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

Blackboxstocks BLBX shares declined by 10.32% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.

Optical Cable OCC shares declined by 9.09% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.

