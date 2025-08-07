12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA stock rose 17.4% to $5.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- NuCana NCNA shares increased by 15.8% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- Natera NTRA shares rose 12.35% to $158.51. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- OptimizeRx OPRX stock moved upwards by 12.07% to $14.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Progyny PGNY shares moved upwards by 11.05% to $25.61. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Alpha Teknova TKNO shares moved upwards by 11.05% to $4.82. The company's market cap stands at $232.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA shares declined by 31.1% to $1.82 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $861.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sensus Healthcare SRTS stock decreased by 31.03% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $87.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- AVITA Medical RCEL stock decreased by 26.58% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $141.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- iSpecimen ISPC stock decreased by 22.23% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- INmune Bio INMB shares declined by 13.27% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Tectonic Therapeutic TECX shares decreased by 12.87% to $19.1. The company's market cap stands at $432.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
