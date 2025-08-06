12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Outset Medical OM stock increased by 27.2% to $16.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $249.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Niagen Bioscience NAGE stock rose 26.44% to $11.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Guardant Health GH shares moved upwards by 21.2% to $54.04. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM stock moved upwards by 8.63% to $58.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares moved upwards by 8.45% to $6.54. The company's market cap stands at $331.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- TAO Synergies TAOX shares increased by 8.4% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
Losers
- Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM stock decreased by 17.7% to $11.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sana Biotechnology SANA shares declined by 16.95% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $960.8 million.
- Exact Sciences EXAS stock decreased by 16.01% to $39.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals ELDN shares declined by 14.25% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $187.4 million.
- electroCore ECOR stock fell 14.15% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- BiomX PHGE stock decreased by 14.0% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EBSEmergent BioSolutions Inc
$6.425.25%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
8.70
Growth
1.53
Quality
N/A
Value
67.09
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ECORelectroCore Inc
$5.50-19.8%
ELDNEledon Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.98-4.79%
EXASExact Sciences Corp
$39.40-16.8%
GHGuardant Health Inc
$53.8216.6%
MIRMMirum Pharmaceuticals Inc
$58.0011.9%
NAGENiagen Bioscience Inc
$11.2522.8%
OMOutset Medical Inc
$16.2014.9%
PHGEBiomX Inc
$0.580033.3%
SANASana Biotechnology Inc
$3.68-13.6%
TAOXTAO Synergies Inc
$6.9818.5%
TNDMTandem Diabetes Care Inc
$11.90-21.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.