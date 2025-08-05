12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Zepp Health ZEPP shares increased by 38.7% to $24.16 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Arteris AIP shares rose 37.88% to $13.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN shares rose 27.58% to $34.46. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Unusual Machines UMAC shares moved upwards by 11.39% to $10.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.1 million.

Ondas Holdings ONDS shares rose 11.04% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.4 million.

Silvaco Group SVCO shares increased by 10.83% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.1 million.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares declined by 35.0% to $0.87 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

Ichor Holdings ICHR shares fell 30.62% to $13.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $687.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Gartner IT stock declined by 27.6% to $243.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock decreased by 20.91% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares decreased by 20.55% to $29.16. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Auddia AUUD stock declined by 18.11% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

