August 4, 2025 5:07 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock moved upwards by 26.1% to $0.1 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Castle Biosciences CSTL stock rose 14.16% to $17.49. The company's market cap stands at $422.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Ardelyx ARDX stock rose 13.21% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares rose 11.44% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
  • Tactile Systems Tech TCMD stock increased by 7.97% to $10.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares rose 6.71% to $30.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Losers

  • Agilon Health AGL stock fell 34.0% to $1.2 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $703.7 million.
  • Inspire Medical Systems INSP shares decreased by 19.21% to $104.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Longeveron LGVN shares fell 16.62% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX shares declined by 14.67% to $403.0. The company's market cap stands at $118.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares fell 12.0% to $55.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock fell 8.65% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADAP Logo
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.096120.3%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.89
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
38.27
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AGL Logo
AGLAgilon Health Inc
$1.15-32.4%
ARDX Logo
ARDXArdelyx Inc
$4.8712.5%
BTAI Logo
BTAIBioXcel Therapeutics Inc
$2.2765.7%
CSTL Logo
CSTLCastle Biosciences Inc
$17.2117.5%
HIMS Logo
HIMSHims & Hers Health Inc
$56.17-10.2%
INSP Logo
INSPInspire Medical Systems Inc
$105.00-16.7%
LGVN Logo
LGVNLongeveron Inc
$1.53-6.42%
RARE Logo
RAREUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
$30.376.79%
TCMD Logo
TCMDTactile Systems Technology Inc
$10.7511.4%
UPC Logo
UPCUniverse Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.1118.1%
VRTX Logo
VRTXVertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
$408.90-11.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved