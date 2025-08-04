12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 26.1% to $0.1 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million. Castle Biosciences CSTL stock rose 14.16% to $17.49. The company's market cap stands at $422.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

stock fell 34.0% to $1.2 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $703.7 million. Inspire Medical Systems INSP shares decreased by 19.21% to $104.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock fell 8.65% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

