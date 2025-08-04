12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock moved upwards by 26.1% to $0.1 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- Castle Biosciences CSTL stock rose 14.16% to $17.49. The company's market cap stands at $422.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ardelyx ARDX stock rose 13.21% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares rose 11.44% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
- Tactile Systems Tech TCMD stock increased by 7.97% to $10.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares rose 6.71% to $30.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- Agilon Health AGL stock fell 34.0% to $1.2 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $703.7 million.
- Inspire Medical Systems INSP shares decreased by 19.21% to $104.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Longeveron LGVN shares fell 16.62% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX shares declined by 14.67% to $403.0. The company's market cap stands at $118.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares fell 12.0% to $55.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock fell 8.65% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
