August 4, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Psyence Biomedical PBM stock moved upwards by 75.2% to $4.13 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares rose 55.18% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
  • Milestone Scientific MLSS shares moved upwards by 39.58% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
  • Zynex ZYXI stock rose 36.89% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI shares moved upwards by 33.21% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Pheton Holdings PTHL stock rose 29.62% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

Losers

  • Replimune Group REPL stock declined by 27.5% to $5.51 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $591.3 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE shares declined by 22.92% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
  • Equillium EQ stock fell 21.98% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares decreased by 20.1% to $5.13. The company's market cap stands at $297.4 million.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock declined by 19.04% to $8.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock fell 15.89% to $29.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

