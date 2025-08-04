12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Psyence Biomedical PBM stock moved upwards by 75.2% to $4.13 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares rose 55.18% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- Milestone Scientific MLSS shares moved upwards by 39.58% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- Zynex ZYXI stock rose 36.89% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI shares moved upwards by 33.21% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Pheton Holdings PTHL stock rose 29.62% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
Losers
- Replimune Group REPL stock declined by 27.5% to $5.51 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $591.3 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE shares declined by 22.92% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- Equillium EQ stock fell 21.98% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares decreased by 20.1% to $5.13. The company's market cap stands at $297.4 million.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock declined by 19.04% to $8.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock fell 15.89% to $29.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
