12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ATA Creativity Global AACG shares moved upwards by 15.7% to $1.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
- Wayfair W shares rose 12.6% to $73.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Naas Technology NAAS shares increased by 9.24% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares increased by 8.92% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- YSX Tech YSXT stock increased by 8.69% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 million.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $28.5. The company's market cap stands at $462.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock declined by 30.5% to $0.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares declined by 16.79% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares decreased by 7.64% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Uxin UXIN stock declined by 7.36% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.6 million.
- J-Star Holding YMAT shares declined by 6.24% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.
- Neo-Concept International NCI stock fell 5.06% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
