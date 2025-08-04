12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Steelcase SCS stock moved upwards by 44.4% to $14.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock increased by 28.82% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $306.2 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock moved upwards by 17.48% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- VCI Global VCIG shares rose 13.02% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
- SOS SOS stock moved upwards by 12.14% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- GEE Group JOB stock increased by 9.85% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
Losers
- HNI HNI stock declined by 20.9% to $40.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares decreased by 16.67% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares declined by 15.79% to $26.4. The company's market cap stands at $391.8 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock declined by 10.6% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- Lakeside Holding LSH shares decreased by 8.54% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock fell 7.46% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million.
