12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Steelcase SCS stock moved upwards by 44.4% to $14.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock increased by 28.82% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $306.2 million.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock moved upwards by 17.48% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

VCI Global VCIG shares rose 13.02% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

SOS SOS stock moved upwards by 12.14% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

GEE Group JOB stock increased by 9.85% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.

Losers

HNI HNI stock declined by 20.9% to $40.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares decreased by 16.67% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares declined by 15.79% to $26.4. The company's market cap stands at $391.8 million.

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock declined by 10.6% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

Lakeside Holding LSH shares decreased by 8.54% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock fell 7.46% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.