August 4, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Steelcase SCS stock moved upwards by 44.4% to $14.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock increased by 28.82% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $306.2 million.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock moved upwards by 17.48% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • VCI Global VCIG shares rose 13.02% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • SOS SOS stock moved upwards by 12.14% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • GEE Group JOB stock increased by 9.85% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.

Losers

  • HNI HNI stock declined by 20.9% to $40.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares decreased by 16.67% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares declined by 15.79% to $26.4. The company's market cap stands at $391.8 million.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock declined by 10.6% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
  • Lakeside Holding LSH shares decreased by 8.54% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock fell 7.46% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

