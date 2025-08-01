August 1, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Psyence Biomedical PBM shares rose 38.4% to $3.89 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • Ontrak OTRK shares increased by 28.04% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Exicure XCUR shares rose 21.99% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
  • ProPhase Labs PRPH stock rose 10.33% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
  • Inotiv NOTV stock moved upwards by 7.8% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million.
  • InspireMD NSPR shares increased by 7.8% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.

Losers

  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares decreased by 13.9% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Equillium EQ stock declined by 8.61% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK shares declined by 8.51% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX shares decreased by 8.41% to $49.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB stock fell 7.29% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.4 million.
  • Tenon Medical TNON shares declined by 6.85% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

