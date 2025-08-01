12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Psyence Biomedical PBM shares rose 38.4% to $3.89 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Ontrak OTRK shares increased by 28.04% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Exicure XCUR shares rose 21.99% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- ProPhase Labs PRPH stock rose 10.33% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
- Inotiv NOTV stock moved upwards by 7.8% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million.
- InspireMD NSPR shares increased by 7.8% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
Losers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares decreased by 13.9% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Equillium EQ stock declined by 8.61% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK shares declined by 8.51% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX shares decreased by 8.41% to $49.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB stock fell 7.29% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.4 million.
- Tenon Medical TNON shares declined by 6.85% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EQEquillium Inc
$0.652266.8%
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$5.70-7.32%
NOTVInotiv Inc
$2.072.98%
NSPRInspireMD Inc
$2.893.58%
OTRKOntrak Inc
$0.440043.6%
PBMPsyence Biomedical Ltd
$4.15-17.5%
PRAXPraxis Precision Medicines Inc
$52.00-4.09%
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.3550-1.31%
TNONTenon Medical Inc
$1.3633.3%
XCURExicure Inc
$8.4017.8%
YMABY-mAbs Therapeutics Inc
$4.20-6.04%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.