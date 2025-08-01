12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Psyence Biomedical PBM shares rose 38.4% to $3.89 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Ontrak OTRK shares increased by 28.04% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

Exicure XCUR shares rose 21.99% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.

ProPhase Labs PRPH stock rose 10.33% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

Inotiv NOTV stock moved upwards by 7.8% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million.

InspireMD NSPR shares increased by 7.8% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.

Losers

Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares decreased by 13.9% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Equillium EQ stock declined by 8.61% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

GlucoTrack GCTK shares declined by 8.51% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX shares decreased by 8.41% to $49.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB stock fell 7.29% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.4 million.

Tenon Medical TNON shares declined by 6.85% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

