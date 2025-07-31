12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares moved upwards by 17.6% to $2.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- Rush Street Interactive RSI shares rose 16.99% to $18.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Carvana CVNA stock rose 16.61% to $389.0. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- eBay EBAY shares increased by 12.8% to $87.49. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- TAL Education TAL stock moved upwards by 10.5% to $11.15. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Modine Manufacturing MOD shares rose 10.27% to $125.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Super X AI Technology SUPX shares decreased by 14.3% to $19.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.5 million.
- Shake Shack SHAK shares fell 10.44% to $126.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Hilton Grand Vacations HGV stock declined by 7.47% to $46.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Kandi Technologies Group KNDI stock fell 6.78% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.5 million.
- YSX Tech YSXT stock decreased by 6.72% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.
- Xcel Brands XELB stock declined by 6.58% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
