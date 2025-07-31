12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares moved upwards by 17.6% to $2.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.

Losers

Super X AI Technology SUPX shares decreased by 14.3% to $19.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.5 million.

YSX Tech YSXT stock decreased by 6.72% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million. Xcel Brands XELB stock declined by 6.58% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

