12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

VerifyMe VRME shares moved upwards by 51.7% to $1.04 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Impinj PI stock increased by 20.42% to $147.47. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Cognex CGNX shares increased by 9.44% to $36.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Applied Digital APLD stock increased by 9.07% to $10.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Tenable Holdings TENB shares moved upwards by 8.87% to $35.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

F5 FFIV shares increased by 8.69% to $325.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Confluent CFLT stock decreased by 26.7% to $19.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

FormFactor FORM shares declined by 17.93% to $28.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

ARM Holdings ARM stock decreased by 8.16% to $150.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

BeLive Holdings BLIV stock fell 7.5% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.

Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares fell 7.04% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million.

Datadog DDOG stock fell 5.3% to $141.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 billion.

