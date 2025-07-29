12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ScanTech AI Systems STAI stock moved upwards by 49.5% to $1.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

Celestica CLS shares moved upwards by 11.03% to $192.5. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Nvni Group NVNI shares rose 8.8% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.

Intrusion INTZ shares rose 8.6% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.

Amkor Tech AMKR shares moved upwards by 7.86% to $22.9. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Cadence Design Systems CDNS shares moved upwards by 7.11% to $357.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Xperi XPER shares fell 14.1% to $6.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.2 million.

Harmonic HLIT stock decreased by 13.9% to $7.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares fell 11.94% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $224.1 million.

3 E Network MASK stock decreased by 8.67% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

Perfect PERF stock declined by 8.17% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $249.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Upland Software UPLD shares fell 6.58% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.