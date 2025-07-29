12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ScanTech AI Systems STAI stock moved upwards by 49.5% to $1.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- Celestica CLS shares moved upwards by 11.03% to $192.5. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nvni Group NVNI shares rose 8.8% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
- Intrusion INTZ shares rose 8.6% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
- Amkor Tech AMKR shares moved upwards by 7.86% to $22.9. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cadence Design Systems CDNS shares moved upwards by 7.11% to $357.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Xperi XPER shares fell 14.1% to $6.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.2 million.
- Harmonic HLIT stock decreased by 13.9% to $7.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares fell 11.94% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $224.1 million.
- 3 E Network MASK stock decreased by 8.67% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Perfect PERF stock declined by 8.17% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $249.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Upland Software UPLD shares fell 6.58% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMKRAmkor Technology Inc
$23.3910.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.38
Growth
81.90
Quality
34.42
Value
87.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CDNSCadence Design Systems Inc
$361.178.21%
CLSCelestica Inc
$192.0010.8%
HLITHarmonic Inc
$7.85-14.1%
INTZIntrusion Inc
$1.923.23%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$1.16-8.66%
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc
$3.50-0.57%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$0.772712.3%
PERFPerfect Corp
$2.21-9.80%
STAIScanTech AI Systems Inc
$1.0151.0%
UPLDUpland Software Inc
$2.54-1.17%
XPERXperi Inc
$6.48-14.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.