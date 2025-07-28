12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ScanTech AI Systems STAI shares increased by 54.0% to $1.03 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI stock rose 21.01% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- Celestica CLS stock increased by 10.73% to $191.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Cadence Design Systems CDNS shares rose 5.85% to $353.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Amkor Tech AMKR stock increased by 5.65% to $22.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Rambus RMBS shares increased by 5.57% to $67.85. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Xperi XPER shares declined by 13.8% to $6.5 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $343.2 million.
- Harmonic HLIT stock decreased by 13.46% to $7.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Universal Security UUU stock decreased by 9.69% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Upland Software UPLD stock fell 8.18% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.
- VeriSign VRSN stock declined by 6.62% to $285.8. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares declined by 4.83% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
AMKRAmkor Technology Inc
$22.636.95%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.38
Growth
81.90
Quality
34.42
Value
87.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CDNSCadence Design Systems Inc
$359.008.07%
CLSCelestica Inc
$193.2513.5%
HLITHarmonic Inc
$7.96-11.6%
MGRTMega Fortune Co Ltd
$2.17-34.8%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$0.836299.0%
RMBSRambus Inc
$66.916.46%
STAIScanTech AI Systems Inc
$0.980053.1%
UPLDUpland Software Inc
$2.4024.4%
UUUUniversal Security Instruments Inc
$3.30-5.17%
VRSNVeriSign Inc
$290.00-5.16%
XPERXperi Inc
$6.61-12.3%
