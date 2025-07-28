12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ScanTech AI Systems STAI shares increased by 54.0% to $1.03 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Losers

Xperi XPER shares declined by 13.8% to $6.5 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $343.2 million.

stock declined by 6.62% to $285.8. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago. Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares declined by 4.83% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.

