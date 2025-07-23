12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock moved upwards by 8.3% to $2.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB shares rose 8.1% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.7 million.
- HeartSciences HSCS stock rose 7.18% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Aditxt ADTX stock increased by 4.87% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares rose 4.56% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- Cabaletta Bio CABA shares increased by 4.37% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.1 million.
Losers
- Community Health Sys CYH shares decreased by 16.2% to $3.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $538.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP shares declined by 8.66% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares decreased by 7.98% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Viking Therapeutics VKTX shares declined by 7.19% to $31.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares declined by 6.45% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Artiva Biotherapeutics ARTV shares declined by 5.78% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABPAbpro Holdings Inc
$0.263318.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
6.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ADTXAditxt Inc
$1.24-%
APREAprea Therapeutics Inc
$2.01-3.37%
ARTVArtiva Biotherapeutics Inc
$3.0217.2%
CABACabaletta Bio Inc
$1.654.43%
CASICASI Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.282.13%
CYHCommunity Health Systems Inc
$3.45-10.2%
HSCSHeartSciences Inc
$4.033.87%
ITRMIterum Therapeutics PLC
$0.86794.57%
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$1.7218.3%
VKTXViking Therapeutics Inc
$31.99-0.34%
YMABY-mAbs Therapeutics Inc
$5.2017.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.