July 23, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock moved upwards by 8.3% to $2.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB shares rose 8.1% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.7 million.
  • HeartSciences HSCS stock rose 7.18% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Aditxt ADTX stock increased by 4.87% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares rose 4.56% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA shares increased by 4.37% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.1 million.

Losers

  • Community Health Sys CYH shares decreased by 16.2% to $3.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $538.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Abpro Hldgs ABP shares declined by 8.66% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ shares decreased by 7.98% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • Viking Therapeutics VKTX shares declined by 7.19% to $31.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares declined by 6.45% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • Artiva Biotherapeutics ARTV shares declined by 5.78% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

