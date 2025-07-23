12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock moved upwards by 8.3% to $2.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB shares rose 8.1% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.7 million.

HeartSciences HSCS stock rose 7.18% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Aditxt ADTX stock increased by 4.87% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares rose 4.56% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.

Cabaletta Bio CABA shares increased by 4.37% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.1 million.

Losers

Community Health Sys CYH shares decreased by 16.2% to $3.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $538.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Abpro Hldgs ABP shares declined by 8.66% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

Polyrizon PLRZ shares decreased by 7.98% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Viking Therapeutics VKTX shares declined by 7.19% to $31.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares declined by 6.45% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

Artiva Biotherapeutics ARTV shares declined by 5.78% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.