12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT stock increased by 37.4% to $25.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Athira Pharma ATHA shares increased by 9.34% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • Pheton Holdings PTHL stock increased by 5.96% to $22.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.8 million.
  • PDS Biotechnology PDSB stock increased by 5.1% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
  • SunLink Health Systems SSY stock rose 5.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 4.99% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

Losers

  • OKYO Pharma OKYO shares fell 11.3% to $2.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million.
  • enVVeno Medical NVNO stock decreased by 7.82% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.
  • Maze Therapeutics MAZE stock fell 6.69% to $15.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $701.1 million.
  • Kairos Pharma KAPA stock declined by 6.43% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • Cue Biopharma CUE stock declined by 6.25% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
  • HCW Biologics HCWB shares decreased by 6.06% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

