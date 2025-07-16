12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Locafy LCFY shares increased by 14.2% to $5.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Mobilicom MOB stock rose 6.3% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
- KVH Industries KVHI shares moved upwards by 5.86% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.
- Maris Tech MTEK stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
- Kopin KOPN shares rose 4.63% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.8 million.
- Bit Digital BTBT shares moved upwards by 4.58% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $978.5 million.
Losers
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares decreased by 16.6% to $1.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 8.78% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Glimpse Group VRAR shares declined by 4.84% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- My Size MYSZ stock declined by 4.66% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- CLPS CLPS shares fell 4.04% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares declined by 3.88% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
