12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Locafy LCFY shares increased by 14.2% to $5.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Mobilicom MOB stock rose 6.3% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

KVH Industries KVHI shares moved upwards by 5.86% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.

Maris Tech MTEK stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

Kopin KOPN shares rose 4.63% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.8 million.

Bit Digital BTBT shares moved upwards by 4.58% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $978.5 million.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares decreased by 16.6% to $1.51 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 8.78% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

Glimpse Group VRAR shares declined by 4.84% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.

My Size MYSZ stock declined by 4.66% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

CLPS CLPS shares fell 4.04% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.

Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares declined by 3.88% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

