12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Toro TORO stock increased by 45.8% to $3.28 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.

stock increased by 45.8% to $3.28 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million. Energous WATT stock rose 20.96% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

stock rose 20.96% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares rose 15.96% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.

shares rose 15.96% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million. United Airlines Holdings UAL shares rose 14.91% to $92.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion.

shares rose 14.91% to $92.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion. Air Industries AIRI stock moved upwards by 14.89% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 14.89% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. Greenwave Technology GWAV stock moved upwards by 13.79% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Losers

Air T AIRT stock fell 24.9% to $16.9 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.

stock fell 24.9% to $16.9 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million. Byrna Technologies BYRN shares fell 21.09% to $25.49. The company's market cap stands at $732.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares fell 21.09% to $25.49. The company's market cap stands at $732.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares fell 10.44% to $25.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.1 million.

shares fell 10.44% to $25.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.1 million. Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock fell 10.37% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

stock fell 10.37% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. Bloom Energy BE shares decreased by 8.89% to $26.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.

shares decreased by 8.89% to $26.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. Axon Enterprise AXON shares decreased by 7.65% to $744.26. The company's market cap stands at $62.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.