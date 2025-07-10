12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BIT Mining BTCM stock moved upwards by 244.3% to $8.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB stock increased by 11.94% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- U-BX Technology UBXG shares increased by 11.26% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock moved upwards by 8.49% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock increased by 7.76% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
- Zepp Health ZEPP stock rose 7.56% to $5.97. The company's market cap stands at $332.8 million.
Losers
- Methode Electronics MEI shares decreased by 18.4% to $8.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $367.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares fell 15.7% to $56.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock fell 13.3% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- AXT AXTI stock declined by 11.42% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $115.8 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock decreased by 9.2% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- Rackspace Technology RXT shares declined by 7.94% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBBARB IOT Group Ltd
$5.844.10%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
13.49
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
87.11
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AXTIAXT Inc
$2.29-9.84%
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$55.03-17.5%
BTCMBIT Mining Ltd
$8.26235.8%
MEIMethode Electronics Inc
$8.42-18.2%
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$0.53849.21%
RXTRackspace Technology Inc
$1.33-3.62%
SOBRSobr Safe Inc
$4.20-11.4%
SQNSSequans Communications SA
$2.2910.9%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.3200-6.27%
UBXGU-BX Technology Ltd
$3.2611.3%
ZEPPZepp Health Corp
$6.038.65%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.