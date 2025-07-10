12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 244.3% to $8.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million. ARB IOT Group ARBB stock increased by 11.94% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Losers

shares decreased by 18.4% to $8.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $367.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares fell 15.7% to $56.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

stock decreased by 9.2% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million. Rackspace Technology RXT shares declined by 7.94% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.