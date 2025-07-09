12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock increased by 41.8% to $4.78 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares rose 27.76% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock rose 17.96% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- FiEE MINM shares increased by 15.91% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Optical Cable OCC shares increased by 15.87% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock rose 13.76% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million.
Losers
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock declined by 45.6% to $60.63 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- BTCS BTCS stock decreased by 23.86% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings UTSI stock fell 15.33% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- Sagtec Global SAGT shares decreased by 14.65% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
- Aehr Test System AEHR shares fell 14.38% to $12.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Auddia AUUD shares decreased by 11.42% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
