12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock rose 52.5% to $6.94 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.5 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE stock rose 26.6% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE stock moved upwards by 25.59% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock increased by 20.44% to $8.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.9 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares moved upwards by 19.04% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- SOS SOS stock increased by 18.74% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
Losers
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock decreased by 23.3% to $1.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- Energys Group ENGS shares declined by 22.24% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock declined by 14.95% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $133.8 million.
- Sunrun RUN stock declined by 12.65% to $9.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE stock declined by 12.36% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $192.2 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares fell 11.04% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $134.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALTGAlta Equipment Group Inc
$8.9120.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
39.72
Growth
2.66
Quality
N/A
Value
19.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ENGSEnergys Group Ltd
$1.90-22.1%
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$2.4114.8%
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$3.0427.2%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$4.40-11.1%
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$8.33-6.40%
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$2.69-10.0%
RUNSunrun Inc
$9.65-13.1%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.400024.6%
SKBLSkyline Builders Group Holding Ltd
$1.21-21.5%
SOSSOS Ltd
$7.6018.8%
SRFMSurf Air Mobility Inc
$6.8350.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.