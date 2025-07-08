12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock rose 52.5% to $6.94 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.5 million.

Ryde Group RYDE stock rose 26.6% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Laser Photonics LASE stock moved upwards by 25.59% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock increased by 20.44% to $8.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.9 million.

Professional Diversity IPDN shares moved upwards by 19.04% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

SOS SOS stock increased by 18.74% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

Losers

Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock decreased by 23.3% to $1.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.

Energys Group ENGS shares declined by 22.24% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.

Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock declined by 14.95% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $133.8 million.

Sunrun RUN stock declined by 12.65% to $9.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE stock declined by 12.36% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $192.2 million.

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares fell 11.04% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $134.6 million.

