July 8, 2025

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Sequans Communications SQNS shares rose 37.1% to $1.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP stock rose 36.78% to $4.76. The company's market cap stands at $208.7 million.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock moved upwards by 30.3% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $359.4 million.
  • Optical Cable OCC stock rose 24.03% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
  • Locafy LCFY stock rose 14.25% to $4.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Thumzup Media TZUP stock moved upwards by 12.54% to $11.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.9 million.

Losers

  • Movano MOVE stock decreased by 12.6% to $0.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Bit Origin BTOG stock declined by 11.76% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
  • Schmid Group SHMD stock fell 10.54% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $146.8 million.
  • SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock decreased by 6.74% to $24.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Intellicheck IDN shares declined by 4.59% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $108.1 million.
  • Intchains Gr ICG shares decreased by 4.11% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.3 million.

