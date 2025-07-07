12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Laser Photonics LASE shares increased by 19.2% to $2.85 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Amprius Technologies AMPX stock rose 6.88% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.1 million.

Smart Powerr CREG stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

TPI Composites TPIC stock rose 4.99% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.

374Water SCWO shares moved upwards by 4.57% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

Air Industries AIRI stock increased by 4.3% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Losers

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock decreased by 10.1% to $0.17 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock fell 5.3% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $374.7 million.

ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock declined by 4.87% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Haoxin Holdings HXHX shares fell 4.77% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

FGI Industries FGI shares fell 4.41% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares declined by 4.39% to $5.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

