12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock rose 41.4% to $0.32 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR shares moved upwards by 15.53% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Xcel Brands XELB stock moved upwards by 12.39% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- U Power UCAR shares rose 9.97% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Amesite AMST stock increased by 9.37% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Volcon VLCN shares rose 9.35% to $7.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
Losers
- Shoe Carnival SCVL stock decreased by 11.2% to $18.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.1 million.
- Cricut CRCT shares fell 10.41% to $6.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- NWTN NWTN shares fell 8.72% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $467.5 million.
- Tesla TSLA shares declined by 6.46% to $294.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion.
- Cenntro CENN shares decreased by 6.2% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
- Children's Place PLCE stock decreased by 5.53% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALURAllurion Technologies Inc
$2.51-%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.43
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
36.81
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AMSTAmesite Inc
$3.008.30%
CENNCenntro Inc
$0.7498-0.05%
CRCTCricut Inc
$6.40-11.2%
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.335049.9%
NWTNNWTN Inc
$1.45-9.38%
PLCEChildren's Place Inc
$4.89-%
SCVLShoe Carnival Inc
$18.95-11.2%
TSLATesla Inc
$294.60-6.58%
UCARU Power Ltd
$4.102.50%
VLCNVolcon Inc
$7.606.97%
XELBXcel Brands Inc
$1.561.96%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.