July 7, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock rose 41.4% to $0.32 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Allurion Technologies ALUR shares moved upwards by 15.53% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • Xcel Brands XELB stock moved upwards by 12.39% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • U Power UCAR shares rose 9.97% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Amesite AMST stock increased by 9.37% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • Volcon VLCN shares rose 9.35% to $7.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Losers

  • Shoe Carnival SCVL stock decreased by 11.2% to $18.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.1 million.
  • Cricut CRCT shares fell 10.41% to $6.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • NWTN NWTN shares fell 8.72% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $467.5 million.
  • Tesla TSLA shares declined by 6.46% to $294.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion.
  • Cenntro CENN shares decreased by 6.2% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
  • Children's Place PLCE stock decreased by 5.53% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

