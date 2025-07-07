12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Mullen Automotive MULN stock rose 41.4% to $0.32 during Monday's pre-market session.

Allurion Technologies ALUR shares moved upwards by 15.53% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

Xcel Brands XELB stock moved upwards by 12.39% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

U Power UCAR shares rose 9.97% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Amesite AMST stock increased by 9.37% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Volcon VLCN shares rose 9.35% to $7.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Losers

Shoe Carnival SCVL stock decreased by 11.2% to $18.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.1 million.

Cricut CRCT shares fell 10.41% to $6.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

NWTN NWTN shares fell 8.72% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $467.5 million.

Tesla TSLA shares declined by 6.46% to $294.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion.

Cenntro CENN shares decreased by 6.2% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.

Children's Place PLCE stock decreased by 5.53% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million.

