July 2, 2025 8:06 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI stock rose 24.9% to $3.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Instil Bio TIL shares rose 12.58% to $24.69. The company's market cap stands at $143.8 million.
  • Sunshine Biopharma SBFM shares increased by 11.72% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares increased by 11.57% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Modular Medical MODD shares rose 11.53% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
  • NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares rose 11.11% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Losers

  • Centene CNC shares fell 30.2% to $39.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 billion.
  • Mustang Bio MBIO shares declined by 27.32% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • Genenta Science GNTA stock decreased by 12.31% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million.
  • Vaxart VXRT stock declined by 10.86% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.9 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares fell 10.71% to $0.73.
  • Soligenix SNGX shares decreased by 9.93% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$40.40-28.7%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.94
Growth
69.45
Quality
8.76
Value
73.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GNTA Logo
GNTAGenenta Science SPA
$3.21-16.0%
MBIO Logo
MBIOMustang Bio Inc
$1.50-26.8%
MODD Logo
MODDModular Medical Inc
$0.790011.5%
NIVF Logo
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$1.012.02%
REVB Logo
REVBRevelation Biosciences Inc
$0.7320-10.7%
SBFM Logo
SBFMSunshine Biopharma Inc
$1.471.38%
SCNI Logo
SCNIScinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd
$2.35-5.62%
SNGX Logo
SNGXSoligenix Inc
$1.30-7.80%
SONN Logo
SONNSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc
$1.307.44%
TIL Logo
TILInstil Bio Inc
$24.6412.4%
VXRT Logo
VXRTVaxart Inc
$0.46000.04%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved