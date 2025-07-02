12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI stock rose 24.9% to $3.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Instil Bio TIL shares rose 12.58% to $24.69. The company's market cap stands at $143.8 million.
- Sunshine Biopharma SBFM shares increased by 11.72% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares increased by 11.57% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Modular Medical MODD shares rose 11.53% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares rose 11.11% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
Losers
- Centene CNC shares fell 30.2% to $39.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 billion.
- Mustang Bio MBIO shares declined by 27.32% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Genenta Science GNTA stock decreased by 12.31% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million.
- Vaxart VXRT stock declined by 10.86% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.9 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares fell 10.71% to $0.73.
- Soligenix SNGX shares decreased by 9.93% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
