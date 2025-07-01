12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Neurogene NGNE shares increased by 32.3% to $19.77 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.2 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock increased by 32.16% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares moved upwards by 27.66% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Vivos Therapeutics VVOS shares increased by 25.47% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Soligenix SNGX stock increased by 18.32% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- Mustang Bio MBIO shares moved upwards by 18.22% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
Losers
- Oragenics OGEN stock fell 57.3% to $1.63 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Geovax Labs GOVX shares decreased by 46.0% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- Cellectar Biosciences CLRB stock fell 31.23% to $4.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock decreased by 28.33% to $9.51. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Exicure XCUR shares decreased by 14.64% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Enhabit EHAB shares fell 14.16% to $8.28. The company's market cap stands at $488.1 million.
