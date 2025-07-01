12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares increased by 125.7% to $0.9 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock increased by 89.67% to $64.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.5 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares moved upwards by 83.1% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- ClearOne CLRO stock moved upwards by 74.6% to $10.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- Saiheat SAIH shares moved upwards by 20.02% to $8.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares rose 16.27% to $3.0.
Losers
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock declined by 86.8% to $0.55 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $139.9 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares decreased by 48.07% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA stock decreased by 24.01% to $28.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock declined by 16.93% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- Auddia AUUD stock decreased by 15.15% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock fell 14.35% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
