June 24, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock rose 172.2% to $25.97 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals INM stock moved upwards by 88.53% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
  • Trinity Biotech TRIB stock increased by 53.21% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • iBio IBIO shares increased by 47.43% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
  • Crescent Biopharma CBIO stock rose 37.18% to $20.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.3 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares increased by 24.68% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

Losers

  • Impact BioMedical IBO shares decreased by 30.4% to $1.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares fell 19.35% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • ViewBix VBIX shares declined by 14.48% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
  • Soligenix SNGX shares declined by 13.34% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI stock fell 11.39% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • DIH Holding US DHAI stock declined by 11.05% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CASI Logo
CASICASI Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.251.63%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.99
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
33.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CBIO Logo
CBIOCrescent Biopharma Inc
$20.9937.2%
DHAI Logo
DHAIDIH Holding US Inc
$0.2128-11.3%
IBIO Logo
IBIOiBio Inc
$1.0648.8%
IBO Logo
IBOImpact BioMedical Inc
$1.13-29.8%
INDP Logo
INDPIndaptus Therapeutics Inc
$0.4030-19.4%
INM Logo
INMInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.6188.2%
NKTR Logo
NKTRNektar Therapeutics
$12.1927.8%
PSTV Logo
PSTVPlus Therapeutics Inc
$0.222220.6%
SNGX Logo
SNGXSoligenix Inc
$1.36-17.6%
TRIB Logo
TRIBTrinity Biotech PLC
$0.55951.54%
VBIX Logo
VBIXViewBix Inc
$3.31-14.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved