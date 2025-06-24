12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock rose 172.2% to $25.97 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals INM stock moved upwards by 88.53% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Trinity Biotech TRIB stock increased by 53.21% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- iBio IBIO shares increased by 47.43% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Crescent Biopharma CBIO stock rose 37.18% to $20.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.3 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares increased by 24.68% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
Losers
- Impact BioMedical IBO shares decreased by 30.4% to $1.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares fell 19.35% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- ViewBix VBIX shares declined by 14.48% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
- Soligenix SNGX shares declined by 13.34% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI stock fell 11.39% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- DIH Holding US DHAI stock declined by 11.05% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
