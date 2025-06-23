June 23, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Trio-Tech Intl TRT shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $6.06 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • Creative Global Tech CGTL stock moved upwards by 8.54% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Greenidge Generation GREE stock increased by 7.29% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares increased by 6.1% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
  • BK Technologies BKTI stock rose 5.96% to $54.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.6 million.
  • Movano MOVE stock increased by 5.86% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Losers

  • X3 Holdings XTKG shares decreased by 14.1% to $1.89 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
  • Sequans Communications SQNS shares declined by 5.39% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.5 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock fell 5.09% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares fell 5.01% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Next Technology Holding NXTT stock declined by 4.83% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Aware AWRE shares decreased by 4.77% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

