12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Trio-Tech Intl TRT shares moved upwards by 13.9% to $6.06 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL stock moved upwards by 8.54% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
- Greenidge Generation GREE stock increased by 7.29% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares increased by 6.1% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- BK Technologies BKTI stock rose 5.96% to $54.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.6 million.
- Movano MOVE stock increased by 5.86% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
Losers
- X3 Holdings XTKG shares decreased by 14.1% to $1.89 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS shares declined by 5.39% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.5 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock fell 5.09% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Taoping TAOP shares fell 5.01% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock declined by 4.83% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Aware AWRE shares decreased by 4.77% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AWREAware Inc
$1.80-3.74%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
78.50
Growth
10.36
Quality
Not Available
Value
70.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BKTIBK Technologies Corp
$54.0012.9%
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.26-13.1%
GREEGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc
$1.25-2.34%
MAXNMaxeon Solar Technologies Ltd
$2.70-5.92%
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.72909.05%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$2.10-39.0%
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$1.18-7.09%
SQNSSequans Communications SA
$1.63-15.5%
TAOPTaoping Inc
$3.80-3.31%
TRTTrio-Tech International
$6.1315.2%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$1.9015.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in