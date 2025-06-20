12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Wag Group PET shares rose 54.8% to $0.14 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock rose 7.76% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million.
- Carbon Revolution CREV shares moved upwards by 7.03% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares increased by 6.0% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock rose 5.18% to $13.38. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares rose 4.8% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
Losers
- NWTN NWTN stock fell 8.1% to $1.93 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $514.2 million.
- Cenntro CENN shares decreased by 6.44% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- Fly-E Group FLYE shares decreased by 6.02% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH stock decreased by 5.98% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $141.6 million.
- Neo-Concept International NCI stock declined by 5.68% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock declined by 5.48% to $7.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
