12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Firefly Neuroscience AIFF stock rose 19.6% to $3.59 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
- Quantum BioPharma QNTM stock moved upwards by 18.45% to $35.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.7 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals PCSA shares moved upwards by 17.97% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Vivos Therapeutics VVOS stock moved upwards by 12.09% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Semler Scientific SMLR shares moved upwards by 11.87% to $35.73. The company's market cap stands at $419.7 million.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares increased by 11.79% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
Losers
- Regencell Bioscience RGC shares declined by 18.4% to $51.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $824.3 million.
- Terns Pharma TERN shares decreased by 16.75% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.3 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares declined by 14.24% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX stock declined by 11.66% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Insight Molecular IMDX shares decreased by 11.4% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $90.3 million.
- Opus Genetics IRD shares fell 10.75% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
