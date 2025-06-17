June 17, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares increased by 8.8% to $0.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD stock rose 8.14% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.0 million.
  • iBio IBIO shares increased by 8.0% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • Geovax Labs GOVX stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock rose 6.36% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.

Losers

  • Biomea Fusion BMEA shares decreased by 26.2% to $2.14 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF stock decreased by 16.76% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $204.8 million.
  • Beyond Air XAIR stock decreased by 16.26% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Eyenovia EYEN stock decreased by 14.35% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP shares declined by 8.28% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Psyence Biomedical PBM shares declined by 6.89% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

