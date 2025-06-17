12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- PTL PTLE shares rose 26.8% to $0.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Mesa Royalty MTR stock rose 25.05% to $8.16. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Stak STAK shares moved upwards by 11.25% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- EON Resources EONR shares rose 6.59% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Indonesia Energy Corp INDO shares increased by 6.28% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million.
- Houston American Energy HUSA shares moved upwards by 6.05% to $21.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
Losers
- Recon Technology RCON stock fell 9.3% to $2.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tr BPT stock declined by 9.21% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- Seacor Marine Hldgs SMHI stock decreased by 5.17% to $5.69. The company's market cap stands at $152.7 million.
- Marine Petroleum Tr MARPS shares decreased by 3.96% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- CBL International BANL shares fell 3.37% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE stock decreased by 2.82% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/
